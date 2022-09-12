Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.
Zscaler Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
