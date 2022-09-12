Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

