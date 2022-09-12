ZUM TOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $207,224.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000383 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

