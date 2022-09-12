ZYX Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZYX has a market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.