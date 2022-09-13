11,937 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 58.41%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

