1,282,784 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,282,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.00% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

