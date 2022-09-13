138,536 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.