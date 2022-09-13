147,389 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,389 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Shell comprises about 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.