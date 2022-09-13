1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of TCW Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.