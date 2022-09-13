1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

