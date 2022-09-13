17,232 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 44,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,278,000 after acquiring an additional 184,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

