1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 31,348 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $77,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

