1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 321,630 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,630 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $74,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.63%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

