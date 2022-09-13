1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 228,700 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.81% of Repligen worth $82,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Repligen by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

