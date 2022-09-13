1,941 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 229,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 97,865 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

