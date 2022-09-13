1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.84 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $9,366.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

