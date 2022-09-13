1irstGold Hits One Day Volume of $15,266.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for $68.26 or 0.00319106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $15,266.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00063356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00072798 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.