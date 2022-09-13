1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

1World (1WO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.77 million and $6,019.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

