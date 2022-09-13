24,084 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

