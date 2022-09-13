2crazyNFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,649.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $324,463.08 and approximately $87,649.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.

2crazyNFT launched on June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive. The official website for 2crazyNFT is www.2crazynft.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2crazyNFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2crazyNFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

