300FIT NETWORK Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $167,349.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Profile

300FIT NETWORK (CRYPTO:FIT) is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

