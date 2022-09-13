4ART Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,358.00 (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One 4ART Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART Coin’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

