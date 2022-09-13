502,307 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.94% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

