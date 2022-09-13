538,121 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 538,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,763,000. Emerson Electric comprises 2.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

