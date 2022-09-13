595,260 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Purchased by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 595,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,156,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 0.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Shares of GFS opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.