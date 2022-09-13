67,700 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

