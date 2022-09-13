888tron (888) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.39 Million

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One 888tron coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 888tron has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron Coin Profile

888tron (CRYPTO:888) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron.

888tron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 888tron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

