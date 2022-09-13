88mph (MPH) Price Down 5.2% This Week

88mph (MPH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $97,044.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00012834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

