8PAY (8PAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,239.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $370,938.05 and approximately $85,239.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

