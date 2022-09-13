9,431 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

