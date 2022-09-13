ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.