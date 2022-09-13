Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0000 (AAA)

Abulaba (AAA) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $262.12 and $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 65.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Abulaba

AAA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

