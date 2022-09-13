Abulaba Trading Down 64.6% This Week (AAA)

Abulaba (AAA) traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $242.35 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

