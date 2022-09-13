Abulaba Trading Down 64.6% This Week (AAA)

Abulaba (AAA) traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $242.35 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054971 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00065654 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005444 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00075869 BTC.
Abulaba Profile
Abulaba is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Abulaba
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.