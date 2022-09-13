AC Milan Fan Token Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00020189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $5.60 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token launched on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC Milan Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC Milan Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

