Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of ASO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $10,922,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

