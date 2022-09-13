Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $17.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $875.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

