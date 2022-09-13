ACoconut 1-Day Volume Tops $20,834.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $231,837.75 and approximately $20,834.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

