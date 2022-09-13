Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.46 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

