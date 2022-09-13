Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.56 or 0.07799402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00174904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00291893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00726311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00582045 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

