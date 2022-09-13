Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

