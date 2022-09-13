Adappter Token Market Cap Achieves $14.75 Million (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,597,570 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html. Adappter Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

