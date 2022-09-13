AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,388 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth comprises about 1.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of AdaptHealth worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 921,100 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.