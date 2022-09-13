Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Adaptimmune Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.33% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,186 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

