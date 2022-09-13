ADAX (ADAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $276,309.00

ADAX (ADAX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One ADAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. ADAX has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $276,309.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
ADAX Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
Buying and Selling ADAX
