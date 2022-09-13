ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 367.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

