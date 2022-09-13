Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

