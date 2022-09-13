Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

