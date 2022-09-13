aelf Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $73.25 million and $19.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.