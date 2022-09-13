Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

