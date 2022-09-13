AFEN Blockchain Hits Market Capitalization of $47,110.78 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $47,110.78 and approximately $55.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain was first traded on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFEN Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AFEN Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

